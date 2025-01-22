Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to sell 22-year-old attacker to Argentine club: Reports

Inter Miami are planning to sell Lionel Messi's teammate Facundo Farias to Argentinean club Estudiantes, according to TyC Sports. The Herons have been quite busy in the transfer market in the off-season, making multiple changes to their setup.

New manager Javier Mascherano is working to assemble a squad fit enough to fight for silverware in the upcoming season. The Florida-based club have already offloaded Leonardo Campana to New England Revolution, while Matias Rojas has moved to River Plate.

It now appears that Inter Miami are planning further changes to their attack, with Farias also reportedly set to leave. The 22-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with Estudiantes, who have bought 70% of the player's rights from the Herons, as per the aforementioned report.

Farias arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 alongside Lionel Messi. The two showed great promise together during their first season, but the youngster's growth was derailed by an ACL injury at the start of 2024.

Farias only returned to full fitness at the end of last year but it appears that he won't get a second chance at Inter Miami. Interestingly, the Florida-based club are linked with a move for River Plate forward Santiago Simon. Allowing Farias to leave will open up space for another international player in the squad, and Simon could be that man.

Will Lionel Messi extend his stay at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Argentinean has changed the MLS side's fortunes on and off the pitch since arriving in 2023.

The Herons have won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield last season with La Pulga leading the charge. The 37-year-old has registered 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games across competitions for the Florida-based club so far.

Speaking in November last year, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas remained hopeful that Lionel Messi will extend his stay with the club.

“Leo and I will sit and discuss the future. As I’ve said before and I will repeat now, I would fully expect for the opening for our new stadium in Miami in 2026, after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10,” said Mas (via MyKhel).

Recent reports have suggested that the Herons are already working on a new deal for the Argentinean.

