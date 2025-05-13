Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate wanted by Juventus and Tottenham in surprise transfer: Reports

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami may be set to lose another promising youngster to Europe, as midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi is reportedly wanted in Italy and England. The youngster has been one of the most promising to emerge from the club's youth ranks, and has become an integral member of their senior squad.

Ad

TBR Football reports that 20-year-old Cremaschi is being monitored by Serie A giants Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United. A move to Europe will appeal to the USMNT international, who will hope to find a regular berth in Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT rosters.

Inter Miami have already parted ways with one promising youngster in recent months, as Paraguay international Diego Gomez joined Brighton & Hove Albion in a club-record sale in January. With Lionel Messi and co set to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, they will hope that Cremaschi's exit does not weaken them further.

Ad

Trending

Benjamin Cremaschi has played in all but one of Inter Miami's games under Javier Mascherano this season. The young midfielder has appeared in central midfield, attacking midfield, and as a winger in various systems under Mascherano.

Cremaschi made his debut for the Herons in 2023, when Phil Neville was still in charge of the club. Since then, he has played 86 times for the club, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. He also made his USMNT debut in 2023, with his most recent invitation coming for a pair of friendlies in January.

Ad

A move to Juventus will see Cremaschi team up with the likes of Tim Weah and Weston McKennie in Turin. If he does join Tottenham, he will be following in the footsteps of USMNT legend Clint Dempsey, who spent one season with Spurs.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami set to face San Jose Earthquakes without key star

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to be without star striker Luis Suarez for their MLS meeting with San Jose Earthquakes ahead of their game on Wednesday. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker did not make it to the squad for the game against Minnesota United last time out.

Ad

Javier Mascherano was questioned on the absence of the former Uruguay star from the squad. At his press conference ahead of Wednesday's game, the coach ruled the 38-year-old out of contention to featuee in their next game.

"Luis remains out of the squad"

Reports have since emerged that Suarez travelled to Spain to attend his brother-in-law's wedding ceremony alongside wife Sofia Balbi. Lionel Messi will miss him up front, with his return of five goals and eight assists from 17 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More