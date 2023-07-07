Lionel Messi's new team Inter Miami have made an offer to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have made an offer to sign Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The MLS club have already secured the signature of Messi and Sergio Busquets.

However, they are currently rock bottom at the Eastern Conference of the MLS table and are keen to rebuild under newly-minted manager Gerardo Martino. Inter Miami have now turned their attention towards Carvajal. The Spaniard has been a longstanding servant of Real Madrid, making 375 appearances for Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old's powers, however, are on the wane. He hasn't been at his best form in recent seasons. Los Blancos are considering signing a new right-back as well. The Madrid giants are keen on bringing Achraf Hakimi back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and have also been linked with Ivan Fresneda.

Hence, Carvajal could be on borrowed time at the club and Inter Miami are looking to pounce on the opportunity and add the Spaniard to their ranks. The MLS club have also been linked with names like Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba. Apart from that, Eden Hazard is another name associated with the club. The Belgian could partner Lionel Messi in the attack next season.

Jorge Mas made a bold claim about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has already seen several big names being linked with a transfer to the club. There is no denying that Messi will bring unprecedented eyeballs to the team.

The club's billionaire co-owner, Jorge Mas, recently made a bold claim regarding the Argentina captain. He said that Messi will help the league become one of the top three leagues in the world., telling El Pais:

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Many legends of the game, like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and more have previously graced the MLS. Lionel Messi, however, is a superstar of another level. Fans can expect US Soccer to grow in the coming years.

