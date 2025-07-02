Lionel Messi's veteran Inter Miami teammate considering retirement after stint at the MLS club: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez is nearing the end of his stint with the club, with the striker reportedly considering retirement. The contract of the 38-year-old former Liverpool striker is set to expire at the end of the year, and his renewal is in doubt.

AS journalist Eduardo Burgos has revealed that Suarez is not expected to continue with the MLS outfit beyond the 2025 regular season. The striker has enjoyed a very successful stint in the USA, but could return to Uruguay or hang up his boots.

Luis Suarez has been a hit since arriving in the MLS, scoring 34 goals over the course of two seasons with the Herons. The former Uruguay international is the club's second-highest goalscorer in history and has impressed in Florida, despite his knee problems. The experienced striker helped his side win the Supporters' Shield in his debut season and was on target during their recent FIFA Club World Cup run.

Suarez joined Inter Miami to play alongside Lionel Messi once more, and could now decide to bring his career to an end. The striker has enjoyed a hugely successful career, winning club trophies in Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, and his native Uruguay.

Inter Miami handed Suarez a new contract in January following his impressive debut campaign. Javier Mascherano's side will benefit from allowing the experienced striker to leave the club at the end of his deal, as it will open up a roster spot. Suarez is one of the club's highest earners, and getting his salary off their books will allow the club to target other younger players.

Inter Miami increasingly confident of Lionel Messi renewal: Reports

Inter Miami are confident that they will renew the contract of Lionel Messi beyond this year, as per BBC. The Argentina international has been with the Herons since 2023, helping them win two titles since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi will see his contract with the MLS outfit expire at the end of the year, but the club are keen to hand him a new deal. They want him to remain at the club for the 2026 season, at least, as they wish for him to lead them to their new, permanent home, the Miami Freedom Park.

Rumours emerged in recent days that Lionel Messi is looking to leave the club for a more competitive league at the end of the year, but the club remains unfazed. The Argentine great is happy in Florida, and his children are on the books of the Herons' academy, as well.

