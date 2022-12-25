Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph inspires PSG superstar Neymar to consider Brazil future - Reports 

Brazil superstar Neymar has been inspired by Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and wants to lead Selecao to the title in the next edition, according to Brazilian media Terra.

The 30-year-old fell short of his ambitions yet again at the Qatar showpiece event, as the five-time winners were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Croatia on penalties.

Neymar went off injured during their opening match and only returned for the knockout stages. He scored in Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 and then against Croatia in the last eight in extra time, but it wasn't enough as Tite's squad lost in the shootouts.

The PSG star revealed last year that this could be his last World Cup, but he didn't announce retirement in the aftermath of their elimination and is now set for a U-turn.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar congratulates Messi on winning the World Cup 🥺 Neymar congratulates Messi on winning the World Cup 🥺❤️ https://t.co/j3KZQhw12z

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a World Cup victory at the age of 35. Watching his friend lift the coveted trophy has motivated Neymar to continue playing for Brazil with the intent of leading them to glory in 2026.

He'd only be 34 by the next edition of the World Cup. If he keeps himself fit and firing, he can play a starring role for the Canaries, whose World Cup drought would extend to 24 years by then.

Since making his debut in 2010, the 30-year-old has established himself as the biggest star in the Brazil squad, appearing in 124 games and scoring 77 goals, level with Pele at the top of the side's all-time goalscoring charts.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



🥇Goal participations (3)

🥇Shots (10)

🥇Shots on target (7)

🥇Dribbles (6)

🥇Duels won (23)

🥇Fouls suffered (16)



11th in minutes played (281) Neymar among Brazil's players at the 2022 World Cup:🥇Goal participations (3)🥇Shots (10)🥇Shots on target (7)🥇Dribbles (6)🥇Duels won (23)🥇Fouls suffered (16)11th in minutes played (281) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Neymar among Brazil's players at the 2022 World Cup:🥇Goal participations (3)🥇Shots (10)🥇Shots on target (7)🥇Dribbles (6)🥇Duels won (23)🥇Fouls suffered (16)11th in minutes played (281) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Dk8xtUlGWb

However, despite all his prolific scoring ability and talismanic displays, the former Barcelona star is yet to win a trophy on the international stage. It's also worth noting that Neymar was injured during Brazil's Copa America winning campaign in 2019.

The Selecao famously won their fourth World Cup title in the United States in 1994, and with the country set to stage much of the 2026 World Cup on its turf again, they would be hoping for history to repeat itself.

Lionel Messi and Neymar looking to win Champions League together at PSG

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now behind us, Lionel Messi and Neymar will resume their club duties soon with PSG.

The French champions are leading the title charge in Ligue 1 once again, although their ultimate objective remains winning the elusive Champions League.

Messi and Neymar famously combined to win the treble at Barcelona in 2015 and are now eager to lift the big ears together once more with the Parisians.

Last season, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid. Having drawn Bayern Munich at the same stage this season, PSG face another massive hurdle in their ambitions for a first European title.

Poll : 0 votes