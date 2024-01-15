Lionel Messi set to miss FIFA The Best Awards ceremony in London, reason comes to light: Reports

According to reports, Argentina legend Lionel Messi will not attend the FIFA The Best Awards in London on Monday, January 15.

Ariel Senosiain (via AlbiecelesteTalk) has claimed that the world-class playmaker has decided against traveling to England in order to continue training with Inter Miami in the United States.

Messi notably won the 2023 Ballon d'Or at the ceremony in Paris, largely due to his contribution in leading Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022. The 36-year-old could win another individual award, as he has been nominated for The Best Men's Player. However, he faces competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG and the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami in 2023, but these could be overshadowed by Haaland. The Norwegian sharpshooter had a remarkable year, as he contributed significantly to Manchester City's continental treble - Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

Haaland was the top scorer in the Champions League and also broke the goal-scoring record in the Premier League. Kylian Mbappe is also in the running as he and Messi guided PSG to another Ligue 1 title.

Lionel Messi has been invited to the Olympic Games in Paris

Lionel Messi has received an invitation to join Argentina's squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Despite being an Under-23 event, the Olympics allow a certain number of overage players to join the squad, which could see 36-year-old Messi participate.

Thiago Almada, who played alongside Messi in the World Cup, invited the legendary Argentine to join the team in an interview with Ole (via GOAL):

“Lionel Scaloni's coaching staff notified me, then I spoke directly with Javier and I didn't even hesitate, I said yes. We are working very well, we have a nice group and great players. Hopefully we can qualify for Argentina, as we should be there, and then if Messi wants to come, he is welcome.”

Lionel Messi's potential participation in the Olympics would certainly improve the young Argentina squad's chances of winning the gold medal. However, with the legendary playmaker focused on Copa America, there are no certainties that he will join the Olympics squad.