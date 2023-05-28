Lionel Messi sets important condition for Barcelona to meet if they are to sign him this summer: Reports

Lionel Messi has clearly outlined his major prerequisite for the anticipated return to Barcelona this summer, according to recent reports from Le10Sport. More than a question of hefty paychecks, Messi is longing for a robust, trophy-winning project.

Although the prodigal son yearns for a reunion with his beloved Barca, certain prerequisites, including an affirmative nod from La Liga, need to be checked off the list.

The onus is now on the Camp Nou hierarchy to craft a project impressive enough to satiate the ambitions of the 35-year-old superstar.

The intrigue doesn't stop there. From the deserts of Saudi Arabia, a mammoth offer looms large, persistently nudging Lionel Messi away from his Catalan return. Al-Hilal, armed with a staggering €600M purse, is eager to usher in the Argentine wizard. This move could potentially rekindle the age-old rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, a tantalizing prospect for football aficionados worldwide.

As time runs down on Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), set to expire in June, the whispers of an imminent departure from the French capital grow louder. However, Messi's next chapter, like a well-guarded secret, remains unopened. The maestro's decision is likely to be withheld until the curtains fall on the season across Europe.

Nevertheless, the courtiers in Spain and Saudi Arabia are relentlessly drumming their fingers, eagerly awaiting an opportunity to lure Lionel Messi into their fold.

Lionel Messi could be Barcelona's next captain if he does indeed return

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barca has taken a compelling turn. The Paris Saint-Germain forward may seize the prestigious title of captain of Barcelona, should he decide to make a grand comeback this summer.

The exodus of stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Gerard Pique has seen the Blaugrana's dressing room lacking in leaders. This has set the casting of votes to elect their captains for the upcoming season into motion. With Messi's possible homecoming, the Argentine superstar is being heralded as a top contender for the captain's armband.

The Barcelona administration, consumed with the desire to welcome back their legendary talisman, is purportedly willing to exhaust every avenue. If it means his return, they could offer him the captaincy, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Nou Camp could once again witness the magic of the greatest player in the illustrious chronicles of their club.

