Lionel Messi to speak at press conference for first time as Inter Miami player ahead of Leagues Cup final against Nashville - Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to make an appearance in a press conference for the first time as an Inter Miami CF player prior to their 2023 Leagues Cup final.

The Herons will take on fellow Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville SC in the summit clash on Saturday, August 19. Nashville's home stadium, Geodis Park, will host what is a highly-anticipated fixture.

The contest will provide Messi with a chance to win his first trophy with Miami in just his seventh appearance for the club. According to journalist Roy Nemer, La Pulga will speak to reporters at a press conference prior to the match.

Nemer provided the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 16, writing:

"Lionel Messi will speak at a press conference on Thursday ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final vs. Nashville on Saturday. It's going to be his first press conference as an Inter Miami player."

Messi's most recent press conference came all the way back in 2021, shortly after he signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Just days prior to that, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of a tearful interaction with the media in which he announced his exit from Barcelona after 19 years.

Lionel Messi's stint at Inter Miami has gotten off to a splendid start

Lionel Messi was expected to hit the ground running in America, but few could have imagined that he would experience such an incredible start.

The Argentine superstar has netted nine times and assisted once in just six games for Miami, all in the Leagues Cup. He has won five Player of the Match awards, while also establishing a fluid attacking triumvirate alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor.

The Herons beat the Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinals to set up a clash with Nashville SC on Saturday. With the win, they qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League for the first time in their history. They did so while remaining bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference, another first.

With Lionel Messi in the side, Inter Miami scored three first-half goals for the first time in their history during their 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the group stages. La Pulga is already their third-highest goalscorer of all-time, only behind Leanardo Campana (16 goals) and compatriot Gonzalo Higuain (29 goals).

History beckons for Messi and Miami this weekend.