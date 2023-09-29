Lionel Messi tempted by move away from Inter Miami as he and family face cultural problems: Reports 

When Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami this summer, it was to enjoy a peaceful life with his family after a tumultuous spell in Paris. The Argentine great consulted his wife and children before accepting to play for his new team. But he has faced some culture shocks in Florida of late, according to a report.

Messi endured jeering and booing fans in Paris after years of being adored in Barcelona, where he spent 21 years. The forward moved to Miami to enjoy his life with his family, as well as enjoy playing football at club level once more.

The start of Messi's career in Miami has been nothing short of glorious, with the 36-year-old playing a key role for the side. When he joined Inter Miami, they were at rock bottom in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Along with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and manager Gerardo Martino, Lionel Messi transformed the fortunes of the club.

Inter Miami won their first-ever piece of silverware when Messi led them to the Leagues Cup glory as captain. However, the Argentine superstar now does not feel at home in Miami, according to Spanish publication El Nacional.

Lionel Messi lived in Barcelona from the age of 13 and became woven into the fabric of the city, where he has a palatial home. His Barcelona home, though, is 10 hours away from his Miami base, where he is with his family, making him home-sick. His base in Miami is also nine hours from Rosario, his hometown in Argentina.

Messi often speaks of his love for the Spanish city and even tried to get a move back there this summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke in an interview with Migue Granados about his desire to leave Miami before the end of his career.

The iconic forward is surrounded by Spanish-speaking people in Miami, with around 69% of the population made of Spanish speakers, according to reports. This language familiarity has not stopped the star from being tempted by a move away from Miami, with Barcelona and Argentina, as his likely destinations.

Lionel Messi is keen to end his career in Argentina

Lionel Messi recently bought a home for around $10 million in Miami, signaling his intent to make the city home. He has enjoyed staying there with his wife and three sons, who have been enrolled in school and the Inter Miami academy.

It is Messi's desire to play in Argentina for Newell's Old Boys, as he revealed to Granados earlier this month. The forward never featured for any Argentine side professionally, having joined Barcelona's academy as a 13-year-old.

While many reports surrounding Lionel Messi's feelings for Miami may be taken out of context, he does not intend to retire there. He will look to return to his roots in Argentina for a bit before hanging up his boots.