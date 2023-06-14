Lionel Messi wants security guarantees to attend farewell games of 2 Argentina legends: Reports

Lionel Messi wants security guarantees in order to attend Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Roman Riquelme's farewell games later this month, according to football journalist Diego Monroig.

Maxi Rodriguez used to be a winger but could operate as an effective attacking midfielder. He plied his trade for the likes of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, before retiring at Newell's Old Boys in 2021 at the age of 40.

The Argentine also made 56 appearances for Argentina, scoring 15 goals. He played alongside Lionel Messi in the 2014 FIFA World Cup where they lost the final 1-0 against Germany.

On the other hand, Juan Roman Riquelme is considered to be one of the best Argentine midfielders of all time. Despite his only major honor for the national team being the 2008 Summer Olympics, he scored 17 goals in 51 appearances for his country. He also notably played alongside Messi during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Riquelme had stints at Barcelona and Villareal, however, he established himself as a Boca Juniors icon, playing there for the bulk of his career. The 44-year-old retired from the sport in 2017.

Rodriguez is hosting an all-star farewell match on June 24 at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. The game is reportedly set to feature legends like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Scaloni, and more.

Similarly, Riquelme is also hosting his farewell match on June 25 at La Bombonera. He has allegedly invited Messi to feature in the Argentine all-star clash.

Lionel Messi reportedly wants to feature in both farewell games but will only do so if there is adequate security and he gets assurances that everything will be under control.

Lionel Messi rules out playing for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi recently revealed that he will not feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner captained his nation to World Cup glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals, becoming the first-ever player in football history to score in every round of the same World Cup. This won the soon-to-be Inter Miami player his second Golden Ball award.

Messi had already announced that it would be his last World Cup. However, fans were hoping that he might change his mind. This is due to the fact that the next World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico - close to where he will reside with his family.

However, Lionel Messi confirmed this won't be the case. He told Chinese news outlet Titan Sports (via ESPN):

"I think not. [Qatar] was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but as it is right now, no, I won't go to the next World Cup."

The Barcelona legend will next feature for Argentina in a friendly against Australia on June 15.

