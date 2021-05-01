Lionel Messi willing to take a pay cut, allowing Barcelona to sign Dortmund striker - Reports

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Talks surrounding the contract situation of the 33-year-old Lionel Messi have dominated the headlines ever since his public request to leave the team.

Last season, Messi was on the verge of leaving Barcelona for Manchester City, only for the Argentinian to stay at the club for one more season. According to Eurosport, Lionel Messi will extend his stay at Barcelona and take a pay cut in the process.

This could be crucial for Barcelona, as the saved funds will facilitate the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona see Erling Haaland as Lionel Messi's long-term replacement

In recent seasons, Barcelona have lacked a goal-scoring option other than Lionel Messi. Since selling Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, there hasn't been another striker who can share the scoring duties with Lionel Messi.

According to rumors, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asked Lionel Messi to take a pay cut on his new contract so the team can free up some funds to buy new players, with Erling Haaland being the top priority.

Barcelona currently have massive financial constraints. However, Laporta recently relaxed a €700 million short-term debt. Dortmund have put a hefty price tag on Erling Haaland, and for good reason.

BVB superstar Erling Haaland. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

To afford Haaland's transfer fee and wages, Lionel Messi needs to take a pay cut. If the Argentinian agrees to a reduced salary, he will expect instant results in the Champions League.

After Luis Suarez's departure, Barcelona have lacked a proper "number 9" in their squad. Current manager Ronald Koeman is an admirer of fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay. However, Barcelona president Laporta has his sights set on Erling Haaland to fill the void.

🎙| Mino Raiola: "Haaland is interested in 2 things: scoring goals and winning titles. He will choose to go where those two things together happen more. When a club like Barcelona or Madrid arrives, with so much history and so great, it is difficult to say no."@diarioas — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 1, 2021

Erling Haaland has had another stellar season at Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old Norwegian international has scored 37 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

With Lionel Messi reportedly agreeing to take a pay cut on his new contract, additional funds from Joan Laporta will assist Barcelona in making a reasonable offer for Haaland. The club will be hoping the offer will be enough to beat competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United in securing the services of one of Europe's hottest prospects.