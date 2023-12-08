Lionel Scaloni holds talks with Argentina football president Claudio Tapia, makes decision on future: Reports

Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to continue as the Argentina national team head coach after talks with Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia. The duo were in attendance at the Copa America draw, where they held a meeting to sort things out.

As per journalist Gaston Edul, Scaloni has made a U-turn on his decision to resign from the post of Argentina national team's head coach. The tactician recently hinted at moving on from the national team but seems to be staying put for now.

A report in MARCA claimed that the manager was not happy with AFA president Tapia and believed it was time to step aside.

The Athletic, on the other hand, reported that it was a power struggle with Lionel Messi that led to the manager rethinking his position. Lionel Scaloni was considering his future as he was unable to keep the players on his side.

Lionel Scaloni hinted at leaving Argentina manager post in November this year

Lionel Scaloni admitted in November this year that he was thinking about leaving his post as the Argentina head coach. He said that the national team wanted someone who could take them to the next level.

He said (via ESPN):

"I need to think a lot about what I will do. I need this time to think. Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well ... I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time. These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do."

He added:

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning. These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

Scaloni led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory last year in Qatar and was also at the helm of affairs when they won Copa America in 2021.