Lionel Scaloni set for crucial meeting with Lionel Messi to discuss changing some players in Argentina squad: Reports

Argentina's plans for the 2024 Copa America have begun with manager Lionel Scaloni poised for a significant discussion with team captain Lionel Messi. The reason for this crucial meeting is Scaloni's plan for a potential reshuffling in the national squad.

Scaloni will face the task of trimming the team roster, ensuring that only the most efficient players make the cut. According to Gaston Edul (via La Albiceleste), the manager believes in the necessity of these changes. He reportedly emphasized that to maintain Argentina's high-performance standards, some players currently in the lineup might need to step aside.

With deliberations set to take place with Lionel Messi as the Copa America gets closer, it is currently uncertain which players would have to make way on the team. Argentina have enjoyed success in recent years, winning the previous Copa America title and securing their first World Cup trophy in 30 years.

The Albiceleste have notably remained unbeaten since they lost their first World Cup game against hosts Saudi Arabia. This run continued until recently when they were dealt a 2-0 loss against Uruguay.

Argentina rocked by manager Lionel Scaloni's hint at departure following Lionel Messi rift

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni recently dropped a bombshell, hinting at the possibility of stepping down from his role. This follows a turbulent period marked by a tense episode with team captain Lionel Messi during the World Cup qualifiers.

After steering Argentina to a victory over Brazil, Scaloni openly expressed doubts about his future with the national team. He stated (via GOAL):

"I have to think a lot about what to do. It's not goodbye but the bar is very high. This group demands you permanently. This team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and be well."

The Athletic (via GOAL) has reported that the manager's hints have come due to tensions that escalated ahead of their qualifying match against Brazil. After the police clashed with Argentina fans, Lionel Messi led his teammates off the pitch into the dressing room. However, the captain did not run this decision with the team manager, and it reportedly agitated Scaloni and his coaching staff.

Despite these challenges, Scaloni's tenure as the Argentina boss has been marked by remarkable success. He led the team to a historic victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which saw his contract extended through 2026. However, these recent developments have cast a shadow of uncertainty over whether he will fulfil this tenure.