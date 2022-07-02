Lisandro Martinez ‘impressed by Arteta’s ideas and plans’ at Arsenal despite interest from Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez is said to be impressed with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's plans and ideas.

As per Express Sport, the Argentine international is a huge admirer of the Arsenal manager. As per the report, Manchester United are in the race for the signing of the coveted centre-back.

Express Sport has claimed that the Gunners have already seen at least one offer for the 24-year-old turned down by Ajax. They have also claimed that the Red Devils have also made a proposal, believed to be around £35 million plus a further £4.3m in add-ons, for the defender.

However, the Dutch Eredivisie champions are yet to respond to either of the offers as they look to keep their star man.

It has also been suggested that Martinez, who was crowned Ajax's 'Player of the Year' in the 2021-22 campaign, will be looking to secure a move.

Manchester United might hold an advantage over Arsenal for the signature of the Ajax defender due to the presence of Erik ten Hag, who managed him at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, as per Express Sport, the defender is a huge admirer of Mikel Arteta's work, which is why the Gunners remain very much in the race. The defender is believed to have been impressed with what Arteta has done since taking over at the club during a difficult period.

Manchester United or Arsenal - Which is the best move for the Argentine defender?

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been chasing Lisandro Martinez's signature for several weeks now. With both teams unable to offer Champions League football, neither of them hold an advantage over the other in the pursuit of Martinez.

Look at the respective squads of both the clubs, the Red Devils seem like a more suitable destination for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal have options to choose from Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, William Saliba and Pablo Mari at the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, the options are Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

It is pretty evident that Martinez will have to deal with a lot less competition for places if he moves to Old Trafford. The defender will have a manager in Ten Hag who already knows him if he joins United.

