Liverpool and 2 other Premier League clubs establish contact to sign Barcelona midfielder: Reports

Many players are set to leave FC Barcelona in the coming days, and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho certainly seems to be at the top of that list. Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho could make a return to the Premier League next summer as Liverpool and other PL clubs have reportedly made contact to sign him.

The latest reports from Mundo Deportivo also stated that Barcelona may have finally found some suitors for Philippe Coutinho. Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United are teams that are being rumored to have made contact with the Catalans to sign Coutinho. The Brazilian playmaker is now in the final 18 months of his current contract and therefore a move away from Barcelona is very likely.

FC Barcelona and Liverpool are no strangers to player trade deals between themselves. One such deal was the transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018. Liverpool earned a mega sum of €135 million for the Brazilian's move to the Camp Nou.

The move was more of a forced one as Klopp was hesitant to let go of one of his top stars. Coutinho pressured the Liverpool board to finalize his transfer and finally got his dream move to Barcelona in January 2018.

However, Coutinho struggled during his stint with Barcelona and completely lost the spark he had during his Premier League days. Now, the former Liverpool star is mostly seen as a bench player by Xavi.

Liverpool in talks with 22 year old Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

As per reports from Marca, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are in talks with Barcelona to sign Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender is highly rated by many clubs around the world, as he has great potential to be an established star. Barcelona manager Xavi also considers him important but it looks like Liverpool are tempting Araujo to make a move to Merseyside.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are expressing an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool are keeping tabs on Araujo’s contract situation at the Nou Camp. Araujo’s current deal expires in 2023, with the club keen to get the player to commit to a longer contract. #awlive [espn] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are expressing an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool are keeping tabs on Araujo’s contract situation at the Nou Camp. Araujo’s current deal expires in 2023, with the club keen to get the player to commit to a longer contract. #awlive [espn] https://t.co/mXupboXRwm

The Reds are reportedly willing to offer Araujo double the salary he currently earns at Barcelona. However, Liverpool will face competition from Chelsea, who are also being rumored to be interested in Araujo.

