Liverpool in 3-horse race to sign 25-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool are in the middle of a three-horse race to sign versatile Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz. The 25-year-old has struggled to find consistent playing time at the Bernabeu this season. Despite playing 22 games so far this season, scoring twice and creating five assists, many of his appearances have come of the bench.

Diaz is yet to play up to 1000 minutes this season. He has started just 10 games this season, opening the door to rumors about unhappiness with his playing time at the club. According to a report from Fichajes.net, this situation at Real Madrid has put clubs like Liverpool on alert.

While Los Blancos are not particularly looking to sell, Diaz's inability to establish himself as an important player at Valdebebas could potentially see him play elsewhere. Borussia Dortmund are one of the clubs who have shown interest in his services, as per the report. The German giants are looking at the opportunity of a loan spell or a permanent transfer for Diaz.

However, Signal Iduna Park isn't the only potential destination for the Moroccan international in Germany, with Bayern Munich also showing interest. The Bundesliga leaders are said to view the winger as a replacement for Leroy Sane, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

In the middle of the chase are Liverpool, who recognize the Real Madrid winger's talent. The Reds are on the verge of losing Mohamed Salah this summer, with the legendary Egyptian in the final six months of his contract.

Brahim Diaz could be a worthy replacement for Salah, with the report claiming that Reds boss Arne Slot views the 25-year-old as someone who fits their attacking profile.

Real Madrid decide to stall January move for Liverpool vice-captain

Real Madrid have decided to step back from a January move for Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is widely known that Los Blancos are invested in a move for the right-back, who is in the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

The timing allows any interested club reach out to Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contract agreement for next season. While he has not made any such agreements with any club, the Spanish giants notably reached out earlier in January with a bid, which Anfield quickly rejected.

Madrid are dealing with an injury crises at Valdebebas, and while they would prefer to get Alexander-Arnold for free in the summer, getting him now could add to their squad depth. However, according to Relevo (via 90min), the Spaniards have decided against making another move for the right-back this January.

While Liverpool are unlikely to sell, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also unlikely to leave Anfield halfway through the season. The situation has led Real Madrid to wait patiently for the summer transfer window instead.

