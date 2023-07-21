Liverpool have 8-man midfielder wishlist ready including Real Madrid and Manchester City stars to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have an eight-man midfielder shortlist ready to replace the (potentially) departing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

Both Henderson and Fabinho are on the verge of joining the Saudi Pro League. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Liverpool skipper has already agreed personal terms with Al-Ettifaq and is set to join them for £12 million.

Al-Ittihad are currently negotiating with the Reds for Fabinho's services and are reportedly willing to pay £40 million, with the move expected to materialize over the next few days.

Liverpool are understandably keen on recruiting suitable replacements to bolster their squad depth in midfield. It is likely they will target both a new central defensive midfielder and a central midfielder. Hence let's take a look at the Reds' eight targets currently being considered:

The first on the list is Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. The England international was plagued with injuries in his debut season and was limited to just 21 appearances. Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia is also being considered but his inflated £50 million price tag has been viewed as too high for a 19-year-old.

Fiorentina star Sofyan Ambrabat is available for just £30 million. The Morocco CDM proved his quality during the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the Reds would face stiff competition from Manchester United. Aurelien Tchouameni has been considered as well but it is unlikely Real Madrid will sell the Frenchman.

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure has surprisingly surfaced as a potential target this summer. Liverpool have been heavily linked to both Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch and Nice's Khephren Thuram for weeks now. It is reported that either of the pair could now be signed as a direct replacement for Henderson.

To round off the shortlist, Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha is still being considered. He won't be a cheap acquisition as he is being valued at £60 million with West Ham United also in pursuit of his signature.

How good were Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for Liverpool?

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are expected to leave Anfield for the Saudi Pro League before the end of the month. Hence, let's take a look at the impact both had on the club over the years:

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 and became captain in 2015 after being selected by Steven Gerrard. Over the years, he established himself as a source of leadership and physicality in the Reds' midfield.

The 33-year-old made 492 appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. He also won eight trophies at the club, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Fabinho joined Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer of 2018. After an initial adjustment period, he established himself as one of the best and most versatile central defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old made 219 appearances in total, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists, helping the club win seven trophies. Both players helped transform Liverpool into title contenders and their absences will be felt next season unless replaced with adequate quality.