Liverpool ace attracting interest from 2 La Liga clubs keen on completing January swoop: Reports

Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for two La Liga sides in the ongoing January transfer window.

Bajcetic, 20, left the Reds to join Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg on a season-long loan move last August. However, he has failed to cement himself as a crucial starter at Thomas Letsch's side so far this season.

As a result, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool are interested in sending Bajcetic on a short-term temporary transfer to a new team now. Getafe and Las Palmas are keen to sign the star.

With Getafe currently in 14th spot and Las Palmas in 15th place in the La Liga standings, both sides could offer Bajcetic minutes this season. Both clubs are aiming to finalise a deal before the end of this week.

Bajcetic, who left Celta Vigo's youth setup to join Liverpool's academy in 2021, has featured in 22 matches in all competitions for the Reds so far.

Liverpool attacker heaps praise on Arne Slot

During an interview with The Player's Tribune, Liverpool star Cody Gakpo shared his two cents on Reds head coach Arne Slot's start to life at his club. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"When we started pre-season, obviously a lot of guys weren't here because we had the Euros and the Copa America. And when we played a friendly with the guys we had, you could see that we were still figuring it out. We weren't used to this style yet. Then slowly but surely we really felt confident in how Slot wanted us to play."

Gakpo, who has been mainly used as a left winger by Slot, continued:

"The first games we were flying. We beat Ipswich and Brentford. But when we went to Old Trafford and won 3–0, that was really the confirmation. Like, okay, we're here. This can really be something."

Showering praise on the former Feyenoord manager, Gakpo added:

"This process, of course, started under [Jurgen] Klopp. Now, Slot is building on that foundation. He's a very down-to-earth manager. Very calm, composed. You can talk to him about football, life, anything. He's so good tactically, and I think we fit well in his system."

Slot, 46, has guided the Merseyside outfit to a staggering 27 victories, five draws, and just two defeats in 34 outings across all competitions so far.

Liverpool will next be in action against Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in their UEFA Champions League contest this Wednesday (January 29).

