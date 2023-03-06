Liverpool have an active interest in Premier League star linked with Arsenal move ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal target James Maddison. The Leicester City star has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

As per a report in the Football Insider, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the Englishman as one of his targets for the summer.

The Reds are looking to rebuild their midfield and are slowly making a list of candidates to sign at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been linked with Maddison for some time, but have not managed to lure him away from Leicester City. The Gunners have a packed midfield right now but believe the Englishman could be a good addition to the squad.

Liverpool are also targeting Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, and Declan Rice as a part of their midfield rebuild. The Reds are ready to let go of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool target urged to leave Leicester City

Arsenal and Liverpool target James Maddison has been linked with a move away from Leicester City. However, pundits believe the midfielder should pick other clubs instead of the Reds or the Gunners.

Noel Whelan claimed Manchester City should be all over Maddison and told Football Insider:

"I think if you're going to let someone like Bernardo Silva go, you have to match that creativity. James Maddison certainly does that. Silva is someone you can sell on for a lot of money, whereas you could get Maddison relatively cheap because of the contract.

"In my eyes, that would be good business. I think Maddison would be a great replacement. Playing for Man City would enhance his game, as well – I think he'd go to a new level."

However, Gabby Agbonlahor believes Tottenham would be the ideal squad for Maddison. He was also talking to Football Insider, when he said:

"I think Spurs would be the perfect club for him. Tottenham need a number ten like him. They keep playing this 3-4-3 formation, but they can totally change that if they get Maddison. It transforms into a 4-3-3 – and that means more attacking football for the fans."

He added:

"Bentancur, Hojbjerg, and Maddison as a midfield three is a really exciting prospect for Tottenham. Whoever does get Maddison this summer has got themselves a really top player."

Reports suggest Leicester City want £60 million for Arsenal and Liverpool target James Maddison.

