Liverpool add West Ham's Issa Diop to transfer shortlist - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop before the transfer window closes in a day's time. The Reds are currently going through an injury crisis at the back and have now added the West Ham centre-back to their list of potential reinforcements.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool were previously reluctant to go into the transfer market this month. But given the injury to Joel Matip against Tottenham, the Reds have been left with no choice but to try and bring in a centre-back immediately.

Issa Diop has made 69 appearances for the Hammers and has shown that he can be a reliable defender when called upon. At only 24, the former French U-21 international could provide suitable cover at centre-back for Liverpool if the Reds decide to pull the trigger to sign him.

Diop has been used sparingly by David Moyes this season; he has made only five appearances in all competitions. Moyes has seemingly lost faith in the Frenchman, so a move away from West Ham could suit all parties.

Foot Mercato report that Liverpool have initiated contacts for West Ham United central defender Issa Diop, a player they have been tracking for some time. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

The Frenchman's contract at West Ham runs till 2023, so Liverpool would have to cough up a sizeable transfer fee to secure Diop's services. The Reds would, however, hope that Diop's restricted involvement this season could mean a low asking price.

Liverpool are desperate for a centre-back

Jurgen Klopp needs a stop-gap solution at centre-back.

Injuries to Liverpool's three senior centre-backs have left the club completely in tatters. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and now Joel Matip have all had their problems with injuries this season, forcing Liverpool to play the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the back.

Liverpool will need to sign a centre-back before the transfer window closes or risk putting their entire season in jeopardy. Along with Diop, the Reds have also been linked with moves for Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and MLS defender Aaron Long.

Advertisement

Mustafi has barely played under Mikel Arteta this season, but his compatriot Jurgen Klopp believes that the German is good enough to provide cover at centre-back until the latter's first-choice defenders are back in the fray.

Aaron Long has impressed for the New York Red Bulls, but Klopp will be taking a huge gamble in bringing the American to the Premier League, as Long may take a while to adapt to the English game