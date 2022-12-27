Liverpool in advanced negotiations to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven as they look to beat Manchester United to the Dutchman's signature, according to The Times.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a transfer for the Netherlands international in recent months. However, it appears that their Premier League rivals Liverpool are now looking to hijack the move.

According to the aforementioned source, the Reds have made a move to sign the forward from PSV. It is said that their negotiations with the Eredivisie club have reached an advanced stage in the last 48 hours.

Liverpool want Cody Gakpo and discussions with PSV Eindhoven are advanced.

Jurgen Klopp's side have seemingly stepped up their interest in Gakpo following injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. The two are expected to miss a significant number of games over the next two months or more.

PSV reportedly value the Dutchman at between £45 million and £50 million, as per Joyce. However, it is unclear whether Liverpool are prepared to fork out such an amount for the player in January.

According to The Times [via @AnfieldWatch], Manchester United's interest has prompted the Merseyside outfit to act quickly. Their swift move to sign Gakpo has been likened to their signing of Diaz in January this year when they edged past Tottenham Hotspur to acquire his services.

BREAKING: The interest of Manchester United in Cody Gakpo has prompted Liverpool to act now with the situation similar to how they gazumped Tottenham Hotspur last January to sign Diaz from Porto.

PSV were determined to retain Gakpo's services at least until the end of the season. However, the level of interest in the player means that they could be tempted to cash in on him now.

Arsenal were also credited with an interest in the 23-year-old after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Liverpool, though, appear to be determined to get the deal across the line.

Liverpool close to signing Manchester United target for £37 million

According to The Athletic, the Reds have made significant progress in their efforts to sign Gakpo. They are said to be close to acquiring the services of the Manchester United target.

The Anfield outfit are hopeful of finalizing the deal before the winter transfer window opens on January 1, as per the report. They are likely to be able to sign Gakpo for an initial sum of £37 million.

Liverpool close to reaching agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo. Negotiations at advanced stage; initial fee likely ~£37m. Moving fast + if all goes to plan 23yo #NED forward will travel for medical

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Gakpo will travel to Merseyside soon for a medical if things go according to plan. It now remains to be seen how soon Liverpool can get the deal across the line.

Meanwhile, Gakpo's seemingly imminent transfer to Anfield will come as a huge blow to Manchester United. They had considered a move for him in the summer before signing Antony from Ajax for €100 million.

