Liverpool in advanced talks to sign 21-year-old defender for less than £48 million - Reports

According to Ecuadorian news outlet Marca90Ec, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie in the upcoming transfer windows.

Jurgen Klopp and co. focused on strengthening their midfield following a dismal 2022-23 season, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League. They recruited the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch following the departure of midfield stalwarts Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Even though many fans wanted the Reds to sign another centre-back, the club opted not to pull the trigger on that front. They are reportedly planning on shoring up their defense next summer.

Even though the Merseysiders have four senior centre-backs and an academy graduate in Jarell Quansah, senior defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip have been plagued with injuries. Furthermore, Virgil van Dijk is currently suspended, and Joe Gomez will need to fill in at right-back until Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from injury.

The 21-year-old Hincapie is a left-footed centre-back, an option that the team lacks. He also impressed for Leverkusen last season, helping keep 13 clean sheets in 43 appearances across all competitions.

@LFCTransferRoom tweeted:

"BREAKING - @Marca90EC: Piero Hincapie((21) to @LFC is ‘very advanced’ at this stage. Operation shouldn’t be less than £48M ($60M) — Deal being anticipated ahead of upcoming windows (January/Summer)"

Hincapie has made a strong start to the 2023-24 season for Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club are currently top of the table with 10 points after four games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Ryan Gravenberch's qualities

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently praised Ryan Gravenberch's qualities as a player during the Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-match press conference. The Reds are set to take on Wolves later today (September 16) at the Molineux.

Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for €40 million on Deadline Day this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder is yet to make his debut for the club but has impressed Klopp in training already.

The German tactician said (via ECHO):

"The package is really interesting. He's good in small spaces, he's good in big spaces as well. He can accelerate. He has a good overview. Good passer, good shooter. Full week training now."

He added:

"He's working extremely hard, he only arrived yesterday but with Cody, Virgil and the age group, he's a good guy with massive potential. He has to fit in, he will, how long it will take, I don't know. We will work on that, I'm happy he is and we can start that."

Gravenberch struggled to make his mark at Bayern and was mostly a bench player. However, he shone for Ajax between 2018 and 2022, scoring 12 goals in 103 appearances.