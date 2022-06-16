Liverpool agree £6.5m deal to complete third signing of the summer - Reports

Liverpool have agreed a £6.5 million deal to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer, according to David Maddock from The Mirror.

The 18-year-old Scottish full-back will be the Reds' third summer signing after Fabio Carvalho and the marquee arrival of forward Darwin Nunez.

Calvin Ramsay had a breakout season for Aberdeen during the 2021-22 campaign. The 18-year-old right-back made 33 appearances for the Scottish outfit, contributing a goal and nine assists across all competitions.

Liverpool's interest in Ramsay could see him being used as a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold for the 2022-23 season. The Reds played 63 games last season and will be looking to compete on all four fronts this time as well.

Alexander-Arnold is not expected to feature in all of the games in the future and thus Jurgen Klopp needs a back-up for the England international.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool do have Joe Gomez who can play as a right-back. However, the Englishman is primarily a centre-back by trait.

The possible arrival of Calvin Ramsay could also signal the end of Neco Williams' time at Anfield. The Welsh full-back spent half of last season out on loan at Fulham and aided in their promotion push.

According to the aforementioned source, however, and backed by Paul Joyce, Calvin Ramsay will be the Reds' final summer signing.

Liverpool will reportedly pursue a new central midfielder in the summer of 2023 with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham being the primary candidate.

The potential arrival of Calvin Ramsay would see the Reds spend about £100 million in the summer.

Liverpool are building a squad for the future

Liverpool's summer activities provide evidence that the Reds are aiming to build a squad for the future. Both their summer arrivals and Calvin Ramsay are aged 22 or below.

Fabio Carvalho is currently 19 years lot and already has bags of experience playing for Fulham. The attacker made 38 appearances for Fulham last season, contributing 11 goals and eight assists.

Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, is 22 years old and already possesses the experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League. The Uruguayan forward scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season.

Apart from the new arrivals, the Reds already possess a group of highly talented young players. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all possess first-team experience in their careers.

