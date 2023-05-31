Liverpool agree £60m deal worth £150k-per-week to complete first summer signing: Reports

Liverpool have found a breakthrough in their talks to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million, according to Football Insider.

Mac Allister, 24, quickly emerged as the Reds' top target after they pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp's side have been working on a deal to sign the Argentinian for weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Brighton will sanction a move for Mac Allister for a fixed sum. It meant that Liverpool only have to agree personal terms with the midfielder to get the deal across the line.

According to the aforementioned source, Mac Allister has agreed to move to Anfield after talks. The transfer will see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner triple his wages, with a contract worth over £150,000 a week awaiting him in Merseyside.

The Reds are, meanwhile, finalizing a £60 million transfer fee with Brighton, as per the report. The deal is said to be almost complete, with only the formalities left and the transfer tipped to be announced early in June.

Liverpool are thus on the verge of making their first signing of the transfer window. Klopp's side are eyeing a midfield overhaul ahead of the 2023-24 season and could sign two more players in the position.

According to French daily L'Equipe, the Reds have opened talks over a deal for OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. They also have a genuine interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Kouadio Mane Kone, as per German magazine SPORT BILD. The English giants have been linked with other players like Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch as well.

Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister's journey with Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinian club Argentinos Juniors for less than €7 million in January 2019. He returned to his former club on loan until the end of the season and also had a brief stint with Boca Juniors in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

The midfielder established himself as a key player for the Seagulls after returning to the club in January 2020. He made nine appearances for the south-coast club between then and the end of the season.

Mac Allister played 27 games across competitions for Brighton the following season, bagging three goals and two assists. Over the next two campaigns, he scored 17 times and provided seven assists in 76 appearances. His contributions were pivotal to the Seagulls qualifying for the UEFA Europa League this term.

The Liverpool target also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He made six appearances for La Albiceleste in the tournament, bagging a goal and an assist.

