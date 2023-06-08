Liverpool agree personal terms with Ligue 1 midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of a potential move.

According to Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot, the Reds and Thuram have agreed to terms as his arrival at Anfield moves a step closer. Talks between the Merseysiders and the Ligue 1 club are well underway as Jurgen Klopp looks to seal the Frenchman's signature.

Thuram has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Newcastle United. He has been in fine form this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 48 games across competitions.

Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo. The Reds have already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million.

Nice reportedly want a good fee for Thuram as the 22-year-old has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Riviera. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €32 million (£27.5 million) but the French outfit will likely be after a higher fee.

Thuram's stock has risen in Ligue 1 this season and he has become a crucial member of Nice's side. He is a deep-lying midfielder who has played on the left side of the midfield this season showing his versatility.

Liverpool's new signing Alexis Mac Allister is delighted to join the Reds

Mac Allister has become the Reds' first summer signing.

Liverpool have sealed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a mere £35 million. That fee will allow the Merseysiders to make further additions to their squad as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Klopp's side finished fifth in the league, missing out on a Champions League qualification. However, this didn't scupper their move for Mac Allister as the Argentine was intent on arriving at Anfield.

Mac Allister has given his first interview since making the move to the Merseyside giants. He told the club's official website:

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.”

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 games across competitions. He helped Brighton qualify for the Europa League, a competition that his new club will also be playing in next season.

