Liverpool ahead of Manchester United as both clubs fight for £200,000 per week star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

According to 90min (h/t HITC), Manchester United are keen on signing the Netherlands international but the Reds have made more progress in striking a deal with Bayern. The talks between the two clubs are as far as known at an advanced stage.

The German giants could sell Gravenberch, who still has four years left on his £200,000-a-week contract, for just over £20 million. He is apparently unhappy with the playing time at Bayern and wants to leave this summer.

The former Ajax midfielder played just 937 minutes across competitions last season and has been left as an unused substitute in both of his team's games this term. Liverpool, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a midfielder.

After losing Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea despite making bids for both, they signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for £16.2 million. But there are doubts if the 30-year-old Japan international has been signed as a starting defensive midfielder following Fabinho's exit.

They don't seem to have a shortage of funds for the new acquisition. They showed their hand with a reported £110 million bid for Caicedo, which was in the end unsuccessful.

Manchester United, meanwhile, can use Gravenberch's signing to future-proof their midfield. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are both 31 while Fred has been sold and Scott McTominay has been linked with an exit.

Moreover, £60 million summer signing Mason Mount is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to return after the September international break.

Bayern Munich manager has told club to sell Liverpool and Manchester United target - reports

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Thomas Tuchel has told Bayern Munich to offload Manchester United and Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch.

The German tactician is apparently frustrated with the Dutchman's 'whinging' and wants to sign a new midfielder in his position. This will come as music to the ears of the two Premier League clubs who are in hot pursuit of him.

Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast (h/t TheBootRoom):

"He [Gravenberch] wants to come to England, the player wants to come. Thomas Tuchel, from what we’re hearing, he’s getting sick of Gravenberch’s whinging. He’s not going to start and he’s said to the Bayern hierarchy let him go now so we can bring in someone else.

"I think there’s a very good chance Gravenberch is in the Premier League by the time we talk next Friday. I think the chances are it might be Liverpool."

The Bavarian club take on Augsburg in the league tomorrow (27 August) at the Allianz Arena. It will be interesting to see if Gravenberh is left on the bench for the third game running.