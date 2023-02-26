Liverpool among seven Premier League clubs keeping tabs on 29-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira to bolster their midfield depth in the upcoming summer.

Khedira, 29, has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Augsburg on a free switch in 2021, he has helped in elevating Union's stature.

A right-footed, tireless operator at the center of the pitch, the German helped Union register a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga standings last season. He has been a crucial starter for his team in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, aiding them in their quest for a top-four finish.

As per 90min, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Leicester City, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers had scouts in attendance for Union's recent home victory against Ajax. Khedira captained his club during their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win.

Khedira, who is the younger brother of 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Sami, is in the final four months of his contract. Union is hoping to extend the Stuttgart academy graduate's deal in the coming months.

Should Khedira secure a summer move to Liverpool, he would provide competition to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the deep anchor role.

So far, Khedira has laid out one assist in 75 overall matches for Union.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been linked with Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, and Mason Mount of late.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Bellingham : Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 News #Bellingham: Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/gQihoVzY7P

Liverpool urged to offload 29-year-old star

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor highlighted Fabinho's frailties during Liverpool's 5-2 UEFA Champions League loss to Real Madrid last week. He elaborated:

"Fabinho has been outstanding in the past. But the perfect example was against Real Madrid. Luka Modric was sprinting past him in the midfield, and that's when you know it's game over for him. It's hard to watch. A 37-year-old midfielder shouldn't be doing that."

Urging the Reds to cash in on the Brazilian, Agbonlahor added:

"Liverpool's midfield was found out again, as it has been week-in, week-out this season. Sometimes when you've got two whippets like [Georginio] Wijnaldum next to you, you can get away with it. But Fabinho is being found out now. He's got no pace, he labours when trying to get back – and it's costing his team. He'll be remembered in the history of the club, but it's his time to move on – for sure."

Poll : 0 votes