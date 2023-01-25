"Liverpool and Arsenal are having conversations with people close to the player" - Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on PL midfielder

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool and Arsenal have spoken with people close to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo has been linked with Chelsea by the Mirror (via TBR Football) in recent weeks. Romano also corroborated those reports, but added that the Blues could face competition from two of their Premier League rivals.

The transfer news expert said in a video on his YouTube channel (via the aforementioned source):

“I always mention Moises Caicedo as an option for Chelsea and he’s one of the players in Chelsea’s list. But Liverpool and Arsenal are having conversations with people close to the player, because Moises Caicedo has new agents since Monday.”

Romano continued:

“Now these clubs are exploring the conditions of the Caicedo deal but its complicated to negotiate with Brighton. Brighton want to keep the player, De Zerbi would love to keep the player at the club so not an easy one.

“But Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are well informed on Caicedo.”

All three teams have needs that Caicedo could satisfy. Premier League leaders Arsenal need cover for starting midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, while Chelsea seem to be looking for N'Golo Kante's long-term successor. The Blues could also lose Jorginho to a free transfer in the summer.

A move to Stamford Bridge could also see Caicedo play under Graham Potter, who signed him for Brighton, once again.

Lastly, Liverpool still haven't replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, who departed the club on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The Reds also look set to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as all three midfielders will be out of contract this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo has been superb for Brighton this season

Moises Caicedo has been fundamental to Brighton & Hove Albion's rise in recent seasons. The Colombian was effectively brought in to take over Yves Bissouma's position in defensive midfield after the latter moved to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Caicedo has been extremely impressive in the Premier League this season, playing in 18 of Brighton's 19 matches so far, recording a goal and an assist.

The 21-year-old has recorded a passing accuracy of 88%, while averaging 1.1 key passes, 2.9 tackles, 1.4 clearances and 5.8 successful duels per game. He is also fifth in the league in total tackles made with 52 and second in his team for touches with 1,315.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



“I only try to be focused on club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week”. Caicedo: “I’m focused on Brighton. I’m here, I’m focused on this club so things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here”.“I only try to be focused on club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week”. Caicedo: “I’m focused on Brighton. I’m here, I’m focused on this club so things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here”. 🔵 #BHAFC“I only try to be focused on club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week”. https://t.co/4bgylUPiaG

Thanks to Caicedo's exploits, Brighton currently sit sixth in the Premier League with 31 points from 19 matches. They have also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

