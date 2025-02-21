Liverpool and Arsenal hold transfer talks to sign 27-year-old winger valued at £54 million: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal have both reportedly held transfer talks over a potential deal to rope in Atalanta star Ademola Lookman after the end of this season.

Ad

Lookman, who is an ex-Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham forward, has cemented himself as one of the Serie A's best attackers over the last few seasons. He has helped Atalanta emerge as a title challenger in the 2024-25 campaign and guided them to UEFA Europa League glory last term.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, according to Caught Offside, both Liverpool and Arsenal have held talks with Lookman's camp over a potential switch. While the Reds and the Gunners are both considered to be the front-runners in the race, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are also hoping to snap up the ace.

Lookman, who left RB Leipzig for close to £8 million in 2022, is reportedly keen to move back to the Premier League in the future. However, Atalanta are believed to ask for £54 million for the 27-year-old Nigerian.

Ad

Since arriving at the Bergamo-based side, Lookman has started 77 of his 106 appearances in all competitions. He has scored 47 goals and laid out 23 assists in just 6,607 minutes of first-team action for his club.

Pundit names 3 clubs who could ruin Arsenal's chances in ongoing title race against Liverpool

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Tim Sherwood said that three clubs could help Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season. He said (h/t Metro):

Ad

"I look at Arsenal's fixtures and their home games are London derbies. We know how difficult they can be. Even if it's not your main rival, it's very difficult because teams take a big following with them. Chelsea at home as well... they can hurt anyone on their day. I know they're not having a good time of it at the moment but they can beat anyone."

Ad

Sherwood, who won the Premier League title in the 1994-95 term, added:

"When I played and we were going to a team challenging for a title, there was always some extra on the game. You wanted to be a party pooper. As sad as it sounds, that was sometimes the only thing you were playing for, to spoil someone else's season. Chelsea, West Ham [United] and Fulham will definitely want to spoil Arsenal's season, they won't want [them] to win the league."

Ad

Arsenal, who are second with 53 points from 25 Premier League games so far, will lock horns with West Ham United this Saturday (February 22).

Expand Tweet

Liverpool, meanwhile, are atop with 61 points from 26 league games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback