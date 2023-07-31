Liverpool and Arsenal involved in race to sign 23-year-old Denmark international: Reports

According to the Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Denmark international Jesper Lindstrom. The attacking midfielder currently plays for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lindstrom has been a key player for the German club in recent times and has scored 14 goals, setting up 13 more, in 77 appearances. He scored nine goals and provided four assists in 38 matches across competitions during the 2022-23 season.

According to Sports Witness, Arsenal have already reached out to Frankfurt regarding a deal for Jesper Lindstrom. The young attacking midfielder could be a good addition to the team and increase the depth of the squad. Lindstrom could be a great backup for the likes of Martin Odegaard and newly signed Kai Havertz.

Liverpool's interest could change the situation. The Reds have focused on reinforcing their midfield and have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Aalexis Mac Allister. In the form of Lindstrom, they are looking to add yet another highly touted young prospect in world football.

Lindstrom is contracted with Frankfurt until the end of the 2025-26 season and currently has an estimated market value of €28 million.

Journalist says Liverpool are worried that Arsenal could snap up Romeo Lavia

Southampton's young defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia has emerged as a top transfer target for both the Reds and the Gunners. Lavia, 19, is one of the best young players in the world in his position.

Fabinho has completed a move to Al-Ittihad after the likes of James Milner and Naby Keita left the club, while Thiago's future is also uncertain. Hence, the Merseysiders are looking to bolster their midfield and Lavia has emerged as a top target.

Speaking about the situation, journalist Graeme Bailey said (via The Boot Room):

"I think they will come in, Liverpool want to do this quickly, they are a bit worried about Chelsea, Arsenal are keeping abreast of the situation and the best way to stop that is by getting in early.”

The Gunners have already signed Declan Rice from West Ham United and also have Thomas Partey in their ranks. Lavia's potential addition, though, could give Mikel Arteta more options to work with.