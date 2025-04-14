Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United learn £86.5m asking price for French striker with 21 goals this season: Reports

Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United have learned of the fee that will be required to sign target Hugo Ekitike in the summer, as per reports. The France U-21 international has been in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 21 goals for the German outfit across all competitions.

Ad

Former PSG man Ekitike was strongly on the radar of Newcastle United a couple of seasons ago but ultimately failed to sign for the Premier League side. German publication BILD reports now that a move to England may come to fruition for the youngster for a £86.5 million fee.

Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to extract the maximum value they can from Ekitike, who was signed from PSG in February 2024. The German outfit spent around £14 million on the 22-year-old, but will ask for at least £86.5 million from any of Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester United in the summer.

Ad

Trending

For Liverpool and Arsenal, the lanky striker is a perfect alternative to Alexander Isak, who is expected to cost almost double his price tag. Ekitike is also wanted by Manchester United, who are prepared to spend big to sign a striker who can consistently find the net.

All three clubs have had scouts present in recent Frankfurt games, including in the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur last Thursday, to watch the young striker. He found the net in that game, sending a message of his undeniable talent to the scouts in attendance.

Ad

Frankfurt sold Omar Marmoush in the winter to Manchester City and just may sell another striker to England in the summer. Ekitike will be closely monitored for the rest of the season due to his impressive showings for the Bundesliga side, with Liverpool leading the race.

Arsenal, Manchester United prepared to spend big on Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are prepared to make a move to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha in the summer, as per CaughtOffside. The Brazil international is a major target for multiple Premier League sides due to the quality he has shown this term.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side sought to sign Cunha in January to aid in their pursuit of Liverpool for the league title but failed. The forward, who has scored 13 league goals, has now signed a new deal with Wolves that includes a reported release clause of £65 million.

Matheus Cunha has not hidden his desire to leave Wolves at the end of the season, even with a contract that runs until 2029. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and a host of other clubs are closely monitoring the former Atletico Madrid man ahead of the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More