Liverpool and Arsenal targeting Aston Villa player - Reports 

Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in signing Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is currently enjoying an outstanding campaign at the U19 European Championships with England. The creative midfielder has scored twice and provided two assists in his side's three group games. Chukwuemeka was even named captain of the team for the first time in their group stage encounter against Israel.

He has been the subject of much transfer speculation as his contract at Aston Villa expires next year.

According to TalkSPORT, Liverpool and Arsenal are just two of a number of clubs chasing the starlet, with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund also interested.

Villa boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has done his best to give the teenager plenty of game time in the most recent campaign. He made 12 Premier League appearances, but only two of them were in the starting XI.

However, there is a general belief that the attacking-midfielder wants to make it to the top as quickly as possible. He is generally regarded as one of the most promising young players in the country.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hopeful of keeping rumoured Liverpool and Arsenal target

The former England midfielder has made no secret of the fact that he wants Chukwuemeka to sign a new contract. It would keep him at the former European champions as Gerrard looks to build a new project at the Birmingham outfit.

As quoted in the previously mentioned TalkSPORT article, the 42-year-old manager stated in May:

“He’s hopefully going to be a big player for Aston Villa. We want him to stay here long-term. We believe it’s the right place for Carney and, again, myself and the staff have shown huge trust putting an 18-year-old in but we wouldn’t do it if we didn’t think he was ready, or have the ability not to cope.”

There is reportedly growing belief in the Villa academy that one of their prized assets will leave this summer.

Chukwuemeka was a key part of the side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2021. He scored a hat-trick he scored against Newcastle's youngsters at the semi-final stage.

