Liverpool and Arsenal told to pay £40million to sign midfield target - Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal have been told by Brighton & Hove Albion that Yves Bissouma will cost at least £40 million this summer.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves for the Malian as they want to strengthen their midfield.

Brighton signed Bissouma for a fee of around £15 million in the summer of 2018, and the Seagulls stand to make a good profit on him.

Elite clubs monitoring Yves Bissouma will have to be prepared to pay over £40million for the midfielder. Liverpool are among the clubs credited with pursuing the 24-year-old Mali international. #awlfc [the athletic] pic.twitter.com/8sm38Tjtt6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 23, 2021

He is a valuable member of the first team, and Brighton feel £40 million would be a good price. Manager Graham Potter wants Bissouma to stay, but it will be hard to stop his head from turning should Liverpool or Arsenal make a bid.

Both teams are expected to sign midfielders this summer as Liverpool will lose Georginio Wijnaldum, while Arsenal want more strength and quality in the midfield department.

Liverpool will have the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Bissouma

Both sides have had a disappointing campaign so far, Arsenal more so than Liverpool. While the Reds are still in the race to finish in the top four, the Gunners will need results to go their way to qualify for Europe.

Should Liverpool secure Champions League football for next season, they could become overwhelming favorites to sign Yves Bissouma.

With Wijnaldum set to leave the club, Klopp needs someone to step into the Dutchman’s shoes. Bissouma is perhaps the player who comes closest in terms of what he offers on the pitch.

Although the trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago could be Jurgen Klopp’s preferred midfield combination for next season, Bissouma might play a big role should he sign for the Reds.

Yves Bissouma has asked to be allowed to leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all inquired about the availability of the Mali international as they seek to strengthen in midfield. #awlfc [times] pic.twitter.com/Uz8359qFsy — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 9, 2021

He is also likely to find regular game time at the Emirates, as the Gunners have looked diabolical in midfield more often than not. A soft underbelly and a lack of creativity means the Gunners have looked anything but a top-six team this season.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to pair Bissouma with Thomas Partey to add more steel to the Arsenal midfield, but whether or not Arsenal can compete with Liverpool in the transfer window is the big question.