Liverpool and Arsenal weighing up audacious move for Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out against each other in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, 24, has cemented himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in a potential £85 million deal in 2022. He has helped his current club lift seven trophies, including a prestigious double last campaign.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes.com, Liverpool are keen to reignite their interest in Tchouameni after failing to sign him in 2022. Arsenal are also willing to launch a move for the Real Madrid star as Thomas Partey is likely to leave as a free agent next June.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, reportedly consider Tchouameni a vital starter for them now but could be open to selling him next summer. Should they sell the Frenchman in the future, they would target the likes of Rodri, Joshua Kimmich, and Nicolo Barella.

So far, Tchouameni has found the back of the opposition net three times and laid out five assists in 93 overall matches for Los Blancos.

Ex-Real Madrid forward opines on title race involving Liverpool and Arsenal this season

After the Reds' recent 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United, ex-Real Madrid striker Michael Owen opined on the 2024-25 title race. He told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"If you ask [Manchester City manager] Pep Guardiola who his biggest danger is it would be a toss-up between Arsenal and Liverpool. At the start of the season, he might have said Arsenal because you know what you are going to get – same manager, same players plus they have added one or two [this summer]."

Owen, who also played for the Reds and Manchester United, added:

"But there was a little bit of a question about what would happen at Liverpool with the new manager. 'Is it going to be a totally new style? Are they going to take a while to adapt?' All these questions."

Heaping praise on the Merseyside club's recent display, he concluded:

"The one good thing from [their] point of view is they kept the squad. There were hardly any outgoings, it was a structured squad and [Arne Slot] was walking into a squad that has a lot of players at the peak of their powers. There were questions about [the Reds] but after three games, you think: 'Wow, it is going to take a special team to stop them'. They have just swatted United aside."

Manchester City are currently atop the Premier League table with nine points. Liverpool are also on nine points, while Arsenal are on seven.

Last season, Pep Guardiola's side won the league with 91 points. The Gunners finished second with 89 points, while the Reds ended on 82.

