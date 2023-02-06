Liverpool and Aston Villa 'test the ground' to sign €50m-rated Spanish international: Reports

Liverpool and Aston Villa are both reportedly interested in signing forward Nico Williams from Atheltic Bilbao. Nico, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, has established himself as one of the most highly touted prospects across Europe.

The speedster's current contract with Bilbao will expire in the summer of 2024. Williams has made 25 appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

As per Spanish outlet AS, his impressive performances have garnered eyeballs from top European clubs. The player's contractual situation is another reason behind clubs courting him.

Williams has a release clause of only €50 million, affordable for financial powerhouses. Aston Villa are keen admirers of the Spaniard and are interested in bringing him to Villa Park.

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM Aston Villa have failed with a club record bid to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. Prepared to pay £45million release clause but Williams didn't want to leave the Basque country. Unai Emery has enquired about Luiz Henrique as an alternative at Real Betis Aston Villa have failed with a club record bid to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. Prepared to pay £45million release clause but Williams didn't want to leave the Basque country. Unai Emery has enquired about Luiz Henrique as an alternative at Real Betis

However, Liverpool might give them stern competition. Jurgen Klopp's side have looked hapless in recent times and their attack hasn't performed as expected. While Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have arrived at the club, neither have completely found their feet.

Further reinforcements might be on the cards. Williams, given his versatility and strong running, might be a great fit for the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool got off to yet another slow start in their shambolic 3-0 defeat in the Premier League away against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4.

They conceded twice within 12 minutes before conceding the third late in the second half. Poor starts to games have cost Jurgen Klopp's team massively this term.

When quizzed on whether this has become an issue for the team, the German tactician replied (via the Reds' official website):

"That's true, we had that subject through the first part of the season and now not so much anymore, but today it was, if you want, the pinnacle of our problems because in a game like this it is absolutely not allowed. You can criticise, you can judge us, you can say whatever want and you are probably right – I have nothing to say against that because these 12 minutes are not allowed."

The Reds are currently languishing in the 10th spot in the table with 29 points from 20 games. They will return to action at Anfield on February 13, against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

