Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz subject of interest from 3 European giants: Reports

Liverpool star striker Luis Diaz is reportedly expected to attract interest from European giants during the summer and it is unclear if he will continue to play for the Reds.

According to El Pais Colombia, Paris Saint-Germain views him as an ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to leave the French outfit and move to Real Madrid.

Still, Get Football reports that Paris Saint-Germain is not the only team interested in Diaz, and names Barcelona and Milan as candidates to pursue him.

Luis Diaz is in his third year with the Reds after moving to the club in 2021. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027, meaning that interested teams will need to make a lucrative offer to land him.

The 27-year-old striker has played 38 games across all competitions so far this season and has 11 goals and three assists to his name.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool reportedly have a high asking price to sell Luis Diaz

Liverpool management has yet to reveal its plans for Luis Diaz and whether they are inclined to let him go in the summer. However, it appears that interested teams have already approached the Reds and asked about Diaz.

As per the Colombian newspaper El Heraldo, Barcelona has held talks with both the club and Diaz's agent on a potential move. But the report says that the British club will look for any price between €120 and €140 million to agree to a deal.

Such a price cut put the Catalans out of the race due to the financial issues they have been dealing with. Luis Diaz's father, however, said a few months ago that his son would love to play for the Blaugrana.

"It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world," Diaz's father said in an interview with the Colombian TV channel Win Sports back in November, via Daily Express.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has called Luis Diaz a 'very, very special player' and it remains to be seen if the manager's departure in the summer will affect the striker's future with the club.