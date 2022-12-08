Liverpool attacker offered new contract to extend Anfield star: Reports

Liverpool have offered Roberto Firmino a new contract that extends beyond the summer of 2023, as per Football Insider.

The Brazilian forward is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and could become a free agent next summer. Many thought Firmino's race was run at Liverpool when Darwin Nunez arrived from SL Benfica for a potential fee of £85.1 million.

However, the Uruguayan's mixed start to life on Merseyside has allowed Firmino to show his worth to the Reds. The former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker has scored seven times and provided three assists in 13 Premier League games this season.

The Reds are apparently keen to keep him at the club beyond this season and have offered him a contract on reduced wages. His current deal sees him pocket £180,000 a week in wages.

Firmino's strengths have always lied in his versatility and selflessness. The Brazilian redefined the centre-forward role during his heyday and brought out the best in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the past five seasons or so.

Mane's comments about Firmino to ESPN Brazil in February 2021 sum up the aforementioned point perfectly. The Senegal international said:

"He deserves more credit than me and Mo, for sure. But it is part of football, (people) always seeing the goals scored. But without Bobby, I don't see me and Mo score as many goals as we have, to be honest."

Mane and Salah were set to enter the final year of their contract with Liverpool this summer. The former sealed a transfer to Bayern Munich, while the latter extended his deal until the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool boss already dropped Roberto Firmino contract hint last month

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted last month that Firmino could sign a new deal with the Reds.

Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Southampton on 12 November, the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (h/t Goal):

"Normal conversations [are] happening as well, so we will see what happens there [Firmino's new contract]."

Firmino started against the Saints alongside Nunez and opened the scoring. The Uruguay international added two goals in the first half in a game that finished 3-1.

The Brazilian has cemented his status as a legend at Anfield, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists in 348 matches since joining them in 2025. He was a major part of the Liverpool team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

