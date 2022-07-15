Liverpool attempting to hijack move for Manchester United target after speaking to player's agent - Reports

Liverpool are attempting to hijack Manchester United's move for Ajax winger Antony, as per The Daily Star.

The Reds have already gotten in touch with the agent of the 22-year-old, who is valued at £69 million by Ajax.

The aforementioned report claims that Manchester United are now looking at other options despite identifying Antony as a key summer target. The Red Devils were put off by Ajax's high valuation of the Brazilian.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to take advantage of the situation and further bolster their attack by signing the former Sao Paulo winger.

As per Brazilian publication Yahoo Esportes, Sao Paulo are closely monitoring the situation as they look to find a solution to their financial struggles.

The Brazilian outfit are due 20 percent of the profit Ajax make by selling Antony and could bank £10.6 million if the Dutch champions' asking price of £69 million is met.

Antony has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe over the last couple of years under then-Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who is now in charge of United.

Since his £16 million move to Ajax back in 2020, Antony has been one of the key players at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

The 22-year-old has scored 22 goals and set up 20 more in 78 appearances across competitions for Ajax, helping the club win two Eredivisie titles and one KNVB Cup.

Liverpool or Manchester United, where should Antony move?

At the moment, Liverpool are miles ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United. The Reds are a force to be reckoned with not just in England but also in Europe.

A move to Merseyside would be more appealing for the Brazil international as it would offer him a better chance of winning silverware.

SportyBet @SportyBet



Tyrell Malacia - Dutch, From Feyenoord

Christian Eriksen - Played for Ajax

Frenkie de Jong - Played for Ajax

Lisandro Martinez - Plays for Ajax

Antony - Plays for Ajax





#MUFC #GetSporty Erik ten Hag's Man United transfer targets:Tyrell Malacia - Dutch, From FeyenoordChristian Eriksen - Played for AjaxFrenkie de Jong - Played for AjaxLisandro Martinez - Plays for AjaxAntony - Plays for Ajax Erik ten Hag's Man United transfer targets:Tyrell Malacia - Dutch, From FeyenoordChristian Eriksen - Played for AjaxFrenkie de Jong - Played for AjaxLisandro Martinez - Plays for AjaxAntony - Plays for Ajax 😅#MUFC #GetSporty https://t.co/X3c5yiiT8R

However, the Reds already have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in their ranks.

Antony could struggle to find a spot in Klopp's starting line-up and he is also too good and costly to be a squad player.

He would be more of an automatic pick if he joins the Red Devils and could find it easier to settle under a manager he already knows well.

