Liverpool attentive to new Barcelona signing's situation and could exploit contract clause to sign him: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Jules Kounde's situation at Barcelona. The Frenchman joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla in a deal worth €55 million earlier this summer. However, the Blaugrana are yet to register the Frenchman due to their dire financial situation.

According to El Nacional, there is a clause in the defender's contract with Barcelona that would allow him to leave the club on a free transfer if they fail to sign him before the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Barcelona spent in excess of €150 million this summer to sign Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, and Jules Kounde. The club also extended Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto's deals.

The Catalan giants' financial situation forced them to active 'economic levers', which involved the sale of assets in order to raise the funds required to register their new signings.

The Blaugrana activated their fourth economic lever, the sale of 25% of Barca Studios to Orpheus.com for €100 million. This was done to register new signings ahead of their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona have failed to register summer signing Jules Kounde in time for Sunday's LaLiga game against Real Sociedad. Barcelona have failed to register summer signing Jules Kounde in time for Sunday's LaLiga game against Real Sociedad. https://t.co/8ogHkqvskv

Xavi Hernandez's side were able to register all their new signings except for Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was forced to miss out on the club's opening two La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad. Barcelona are in a race against time to sell players to raise the funds required to register the former Sevilla star.

Despite Kounde's apparent desire to play for Xavi's side, he could leave the club on a free transfer if they fail to register him. Liverpool are believed to be monitoring his current situation.

The Reds have endured a dismal start to their 2022-23 campaign, drawing two and losing one of their opening three Premier League games. Liverpool have also conceded five goals in these three games.

The Merseyside club are also going through an injury crisis and are currently without the services of centre-backs Joel Matip and Dayot Upamecano. Signing a top-quality defender could, therefore, be a priority for Liverpool.

Liverpool likely to be left disappointed as Barcelona look set to part ways with some players

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona will be able to register Kounde before the end of the summer transfer window if they can part ways with some players before September 1.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker could cost anywhere between £15 to 25 million.

The club recently announced that French defender Samuel Umtiti will join Italian side Lecce on a season-long loan. The former Lyon defender's departure will help free-up Barcelona's wage bill.

As per the Metro, Juventus were heavily linked with a move for Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was believed to be negotiating the termination of his contract in order to join the Bianconeri on a free transfer.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's side decided against signing the forward due to his wage demands. Manchester United are believed to be considering a move for the Dutchman.

Barca should be able to complete some sales, thereby giving them the funds required to register Kounde and end Liverpool's hopes of landing the Frenchman.

