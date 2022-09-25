Liverpool and Barcelona in talks for stunning swap deal in January - Reports

Liverpool are considering the possibility of signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona in January, with Roberto Firmino going the other way, according to Spanish outlet Futbol Total [via The ECHO].

Liverpool made a major addition to their attack in the summer, signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica. They paid an initial sum of €75 million to acquire the centre-forward's services.

However, the Uruguay international has had a slow start to his life on Merseyside. He has not contributed a goal to the team since scoring and assisting a goal each in the Reds' 2-2 draw against Fulham last month.

Firmino has found the back of the net three times and provided as many assists in five Premier League appearances for Liverpool. However, five of those contributions came in the side's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

Diogo Jota has only played just over 100 minutes across all competitions this season, having just returned from injury. Mohamed Salah has scored and assisted two goals each in six league matches, but has struggled for form this term.

The Anfield outfit, who sit eighth in the Premier League after six matches, have had several issues in attack this campaign. They could thus be forced to enter the market for a new forward in January.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for Barcelona's Depay. However, the deal could see Firmino head in the opposite direction, with no transfer fee involved.

The idea, though, is only on paper as things stand, with concrete talks yet to take place between the two clubs. It is said that negotiations over a swap deal involving Firmino and Depay could gather pace closer to January.

It is worth noting that both Firmino and Depay have their contracts expiring at the end of the season. Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to lose them for free and thus might be tempted to do a swap deal in the winter transfer window.

How has Depay fared for Barcelona amid Liverpool links

Barcelona made two major additions to their attack in the summer, bringing in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. The arrivals of the two forwards saw Depay fall further down the pecking order.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the recently-concluded window, but eventually stayed put. He is said to be keen to fight for his place under Xavi.

Nevertheless, Depay has found his playing time limited at Barcelona this season. He has clocked just 131 minutes of playing time across all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

