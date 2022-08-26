Liverpool battling Arsenal and Manchester United in race to sign 21-year-old midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are battling it out with Arsenal and Manchester United for the services of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to ESPN reports.

The report claims that the midfielder has been attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Apart from the Premier League trio, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also been named as admirers of the Denmark Under-21 international.

O'Riley made his move to Celtic from Milton Keynes Dons in January for a fee of around £1.5 million and has become a crucial part of Ange Postecoglou's side.

ESPN have claimed that the Hoops have no intention of selling their key midfielder but could be tempted by an offer in the region of £15-20 million.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks of London club Fulham but could only make five appearances for the Cottagers before leaving in 2020.

He moved to MK Dons in the summer of 2020 which saw his stock rise significantly.

During his time at the Stadium MK, the midfielder scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 54 games in all competitions.

O'Riley has been a revelation at Celtic Park following his move in January, where he has registered four goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all tournaments.

He has started all four games for the Bhoys so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

Liverpool and Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish labeled O'Riley as a 'proper player' in his column for The Sunday Post, which speaks volumes regarding his potential.

Liverpool need to pick up their game after their loss against Manchester United

Liverpool have made a dismal start to their Premier League season and are winless after three games.

They find themselves in 16th position in the table after two draws and one defeat so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side succumbed to a crushing 1-2 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Manchester United on Monday, August 22.

The Reds will take on newly-promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, August 27, in a must-win game in a bid to turn their campaign around.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after their win against Liverpool but they still have a long way to go.

The Red Devils lost their first two games of the season before securing a much-needed victory against Klopp's side.

Erik ten Hag's side will be up against Southampton on Saturday with mega-signing Casemiro expected to make his debut.

