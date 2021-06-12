Liverpool begin talks to sign Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Liverpool have begun talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus this summer, according to Sport 1 (via the Mirror).

Liverpool are in the market for a new central midfielder following Gini Wijnaldum's departure to Paris Saint-Germain. Florian Neuhaus seems to be Liverpool's primary target going into the summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned source, Florian Neuhaus had a £34 million release clause in his contract which has now expired. This will give Liverpool an opportunity to try and negotiate a lower fee for the 24-year-old midfielder.

However, Borussia Monchengladbach are in no rush to sell their key asset. Neuhaus has another three years remaining on his Gladbach contract which will give the Bundesliga side huge negotiating powers.

Update #Neuhaus: #Klopp wants him, confirmed! There have already been talks in the past few days. The club want to replace #Wijnaldum. But there is no offer yet. The topic could become hot after the Euros. Price: More than €40m. No release clause. @SPORT1 #LFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2021

Liverpool chasing multiple midfielders to replace Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders as manager Jurgen Klopp strives to find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. Apart from Florian Neuhaus, the Reds have also been linked to Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Serbian superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

However, Florian Neuhaus is looking like the most realistic transfer target for Liverpool. The Reds might face competition from German giants Bayern Munich but are currently leading the race to land the 24-year-old midfielder amongst all Premier League sides.

Florian Neuhaus has been Gladbach's engine. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Florian Neuhaus is a player with similar attributes to that of Wijnaldum. The German international is capable of playing as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. Similar to Wijnaldum's role at Liverpool, Neuhaus is also capable of dropping deep to cover for the defense or can drift further forward to support the attack.

Despite showing interest in the the German midfielder, Liverpool are being forced to wait until the end of Euro 2020 due to Neuhaus' involvement with the national side. However, the 24-year-old has not ruled out a move abroad in order to take his career to the next level.

Florian Neuhaus had a stellar season with Borussia Monchengladbach. The German international contributed to 8 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Update #Neuhaus (2/2): Among all the teams from the @premierleague, @LFC is currently the club that has deposited its interest most concretely. Neuhaus told us @SPORT1 (last week): „I can very well imagine a move abroad.“ His future will become clear after the Euros. #LFC 🔴 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2021

