Liverpool begin talks with top defensive target with potential £42 million summer deal lined up: Reports

Liverpool have allegedly opened talks with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has been identified as a replacement for Andrew Robertson, ahead of a potential summer move.

Kerkez, 21, has established himself as one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League since the start of this campaign. He has been in fine form for Bournemouth, registering two goals and six assists in 32 overall appearances for his club this season.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing the Hungarian star under the guidance of sporting director Richard Hughes. They have begun talks with the player's entourage and are ready to pay around £42 million to finalise a potential deal.

However, the Merseyside outfit are expected to face difficult competition from a number of clubs in the race to sign Kerkez. Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid are all believed to be keen to sign the player. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the pacy full-back.

Kerkez, whose current deal will expire in June 2028, has made 65 overall appearances for Bournemouth so far. Since leaving AZ Alkmaar in 2023, he has bagged two goals and provided seven assists in 5,115 minutes of action for the Andoni Iraola-coached side.

Ex-Liverpool star urges former club to sign Everton star

During a recent chat with betting outlet Card Player, ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann was asked if his former club could rope in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite. He replied (h/t Metro):

"It's been a while since someone made the move between Everton and Liverpool. I know there was talk of Anthony Gordon recently who does have that blue connection. Nicky Barmby did it, but I do think that the gap between the two clubs at the moment is so big that Everton fans would understand if he wanted to go there."

Sharing more thoughts on Branthwaite's future, Hamann added:

"The gap is big but I hope that it closes in the sense that Everton improve with their new stadium and try to get back into Europe, we know there is a huge rivalry there. But in terms of Jarrad Branthwaite, if there is interest there then Liverpool will be able to find a solution."

Branthwaite, 22, could be on the move this summer with Everton looking to raise transfer funds. The Manchester United-linked centre-back's deal is set to run out in June 2027.

The left-footed star has scored four times in 78 total games for Everton.

