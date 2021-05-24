Liverpool to benefit from Arsenal's decision to cool interest in Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have been handed a boost in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as Arsenal are reportedly looking for 'something different'.

The Gunners were interested in signing Bissouma to add more steel to their midfield, and were set to compete with Liverpool for the Malian.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Bissouma is not high on Arsenal’s transfer wishlist, as they are looking for something different.

“I'm told he's not the hottest name for Arsenal, you know. They are looking for something different,” Romano said.

Brighton reportedly want a fee of £40 million to sell Bissouma this summer as his contract with the Seagulls expires only in 2023.

Liverpool to benefit from Arsenal’s decision to not go after Bissouma

Should Arsenal explore other options, it will clear Liverpool’s path to Bissouma and the Reds are reportedly looking to replace Georginio Wijnaldum with the talented midfielder.

Liverpool’s interest in Bissouma makes sense as the midfielder seems like a tailor-made replacement for the departing Wijnaldum.

.@GWijnaldum has pledged he will be a Liverpool supporter for life ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2021

The Reds finished a difficult season in third place to eventually secure Champions League football on the final day of the campaign. The guarantee of European football will help them sign the players they want this summer.

Strengthening their midfield and signing another forward is high on the agenda, and the club have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

Although the Reds will have several key players back next season, the 2020-21 campaign showed they need to freshen up their team to avoid a mid-season slump.

Yves Bissouma was the only player to make 100+ tackles and 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this season:



◉ 104 tackles

◉ 64 interceptions



He also won 227 duels. 💪 pic.twitter.com/V4wbQfvksw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

Yves Bissouma is a talented footballer, and his tenacity and ability to press will hold him in good stead in the Liverpool setup under Jürgen Klopp.

Since joining Brighton, Bissouma has made 96 appearances for the club, and has been a key cog in Graham Potter’s team.

His strength, ability to win the ball in midfield and aerial prowess will be welcome additions to the Liverpool midfield. With Thiago impressing this season, Liverpool need to add more strength this summer to ensure their midfield retains the steel they have always had under Klopp.

Yves Bissouma’s price tag is perhaps a bit high at £40 million, but considering he is still only 24, he would be a valuable long-term acquisition.