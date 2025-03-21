Liverpool boss Arne Slot already speaking with 24-year-old Bundesliga star to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly in talks with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong for a potential summer move. He sees the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer. As per Caught Offside, the Reds are in talks with their vice-captain for a potential extension. However, he could leave as a free agent amidst links with Real Madrid.

If Alexander-Arnold leaves, Liverpool have identified Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement. Journalist Christian Falk wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer.

“The Liverpool head coach had been telling the fullback he was still keen to get him. However, he’s very upfront and honest, so Frimpong is aware that, at the moment, a striker and a defender are the main targets for Liverpool who aren’t going to get any fees in for Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold should all three leave at the end of their contracts this summer.

“So, he knows that he’s No.3 on the to-do list for Arne Slot, but if the club can manage to sign both a striker and a defender – he will be the next target. His release clause is nearly €40m, so it’s a lot of money!”

Frimpong's contract with Bayer Leverkusen will expire in 2028 and it has a release clause worth €40 million.

Paul Robinson claims Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid this summer

Former England goalkeeper has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold 100% signed pre-contract with Real Madrid in January. He has claimed that regardless of how Liverpool do in the remaining games this season, the Englishman is set to join Los Blancos.

Robinson told Football Insider:

"The information I have is: Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to Madrid. I spent time in Madrid when we covered the Real Madrid v Man City game, and speaking to sources, they’re convinced Trent signed a pre-contract in January. It hasn’t been made public knowledge yet, but the word in Madrid is they are 100 per cent sure that he has signed a deal.

“Out of the three of them [Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnodl], that one looks like it’s a done deal. I don’t think how Liverpool perform between now and the end of the season will have any baring on the decisions the players make.“

Alexander-Arnold came through the Reds' academy and has made 349 senior appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. He's helped them win one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

