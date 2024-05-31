According to TeamTalk, Arne Slot is preparing a bumper new contract offer for Liverpool star Conor Bradley.

Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp next season. The German's tenure has already ended and the Dutchman has the difficult task of continuing the progress that Klopp started.

The Dutchman is reportedly already taking major steps. He is keen on tying Bradley down to a long-term deal. The Northern Ireland international impressed last season after Trent Alexander Arnold was injured.

He made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring once and providing six assists. Bradley looks set for a more important role in the squad next season.

He reportedly earns a weekly salary of £10,000 and is one of the club's lowest earners. The youngster now looks set for a bumper salary hike.

Bradley's current deal with the Merseysiders runs until the end of the 2026-27 season. He is expected to have a bright future at the club.

Liverpool legend Jon Molby can't wait to see Conor Bradley next season

Alexander-Arnold has recently started operating in midfield more often and hence, Bradley might be a great option at right-back. It will also allow the Englishman to showcase his creativity higher up the pitch.

Jon Molby has claimed that both Alexander-Arnold and Bradley are too good not to play. He is interested to see how Slot solves that riddle. Molby said (via SportBIBLE):

"I can't wait to see what Arne Slot does with Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold. How do you solve that one? Both of them are too good not to play, but they can't both play right-back. So that's another thing I can't wait to see how he solves."

While it's an issue for Slot to solve, it's a good problem to have. The new Liverpool boss is spoilt for choices for the right-back position. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Slot lines the team up.