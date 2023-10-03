Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp involved in unseen confrontation with Tottenham star during controversial defeat: Reports 

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly involved in an unseen confrontation with Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison during Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat on Saturday (30 September).

The Reds were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Curtis Jones' controversial 26th-minute red card. To add insult to injury, Luis Diaz's strike was chalked off wrongly for offside — a decision PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has since officially apologized for.

Son Heung-min put his team in front 10 minutes later via an assist from Richarlison before Cody Gakpo leveled the scoreline seconds before the break. According to Football.London (h/t Mirror), Richarlison and Klopp were involved in a number of heated exchanges throughout the game.

The pair apparently went back and forth on the touchline several times before Richarlison approached Klopp once again after Jones' red card. Ange Postecoglou supposedly had to intervene to stop the Brazilian striker from getting himself into trouble.

Richarlison, of course, has a colorful history with Liverpool, having played for their arch-rivals, Everton, in the past. Diogo Jota made things even harder for the Reds after seeing two yellow cards within 90 seconds.

With over 20 minutes left on the clock and a two-man handicap, Liverpool put on a valiant display to hold on the scoreline. However, Joel Matip's mishit clearance from a Pedro Porro cross in the sixth minute of stoppage time crashed into Liverpool's net to hand Spurs the win.

Liverpool set to be without Diogo Jota after injury against Tottenham

Liverpool will reportedly be without Diogo Jota for their next two games after the Portugal international suffered an injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota picked up a knock just before equalizing for the Reds and was taken off at half-time. After the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the forward was 'limping down the corridor' with a brace (h/t club's official website).

According to the Athletic (h/t LiverpoolWorld), Jota underwent scans which showed that he will not face a lengthy period on the sideline. But he will miss the UEFA Europa League group-stage clash against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on 5 October and the league match against Brighton & Hove Albion three days later.

Gakpo is also expected to miss the Netherlands' UEFA Euros 2024 qualifiers against France and Greece later this month. The £37 million January signing from PSV Eindhoven has had an impressive start to the season, scoring thrice in eight games across competitions.

Diogo Jota will be available to face the Belgian side this week but will be suspended for the trip to the Amex when his team face Brighton.