Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp requests signing of £25.7 million-rated Real Madrid star - Reports

According to The Express, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward has a £25.7 million price tag as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio’s affodable asking price makes him an attractive prospect for clubs across Europe. Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees the Spaniard as a potentially good addition to his set-up and might make a move for him in this window.

GOAL @goal



His current deal expires in 2023 Real Madrid won't offer Marco Asensio a new deal, according to Marca.His current deal expires in 2023 Real Madrid won't offer Marco Asensio a new deal, according to Marca.His current deal expires in 2023 ⚪️ https://t.co/eLBBd5FoD5

Asensio might be keen to end his stay in the Spanish capital after spending eight years with Real Madrid. He is not a first-team player at the moment and joining the Reds could revive his career ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

While Liverpool are linked with the forward, they have a rich variety of options up front at the club already. Klopp is already blessed with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino all competing for the front three slots.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world and he has been at the forefront of football for many years. He is in a wonderful club like Liverpool, which fought and competed in great battles to win great titles over many years.” Marco Asensio back in April:“Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world and he has been at the forefront of football for many years. He is in a wonderful club like Liverpool, which fought and competed in great battles to win great titles over many years.” #lfc [mirror] Marco Asensio back in April:“Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world and he has been at the forefront of football for many years. He is in a wonderful club like Liverpool, which fought and competed in great battles to win great titles over many years.” #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/HIUKcDU3ec

Asensio has been a serial trophy winner at Madrid, lifting multiple domestic and continental titles with Los Blancos. He will hope he can achieve more success in the next chapter of his career if he does leave Madrid this summer.

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans demand answers from UEFA for Champions League final fiasco

The Champions League final saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool, but the initial struggles to get into the stadium left a poor taste amongst fans.

Over a month ago, the French police were caught on camera in riot gear, using tear gas on fans who had come to watch the final.

It was a rather embarrassing situation for UEFA as it overshadowed the Champions League final build-up, which is Europe's premier game.

According to Goal, UEFA have launched their investigations into the events of the night and look set to produce their findings as the new season enters full swing. The French senate has also launched investigations, which will see findings released this July.

Both UEFA and the French senate are expected to provide an explanation as to how the night of May 28 became a painful event for some fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far