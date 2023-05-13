Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to exploit clause in contract to sign 25-year-old Barcelona star deemed ‘untouchable’ by Xavi: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool's mastermind Jurgen Klopp is reportedly plotting a strategic move to secure Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, via a contract clause. The French winger, however, has notably been hailed as 'untouchable' by Xavi, the Catalonian club's gaffer.

Liverpool are said to have positioned themselves as the major hurdle for Barca to seal the deal, the hurdle being a cool €50 million. If the Anfield side manages to swoop in and secure the player for this sum, it could spell a significant commercial blow for the Spanish football giants.

Xavi Hernandez views the French winger as an indispensable asset to the team, a player whose place in the squad is beyond negotiation. However, a menacing clause in Dembele's contract potentially exposes Barcelona to a serious threat.

Dembele, in his contract renewal a season ago, accepted a lower-than-desired salary, setting aside the financial demands of his representative. The caveat, however, was a €100 million release clause that drops to €50 million between June and July 2023. According to El Nacional, this is the golden opportunity that Liverpool seeks to exploit.

Over the past year, from January 2022 to January 2023, Dembele has managed to stay injury-free, showcasing exceptional football and proving himself. Therefore, should Liverpool lure him away for a mere €50 million, it would unquestionably be a colossal failure for the Catalans, given Dembele's significance to Xavi's strategy.

Barcelona's transfer list is teeming with wingers, triggering discussions about possible departures. Names like Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are making the rounds, with Torres even being linked to Aston Villa.

A possible sale of Raphinha has also been in the headlines. Despite these numerous rumours, one name remains absent - Ousmane Dembele. Time will tell if the Catalan giants will let their star player leave for Liverpool.

Barcelona have finalized a verbal agreement with Wolves midfielder

Ruben Neves

Reports have emerged that Barcelona are inching closer to securing Ruben Neves, marking a significant move in their summer shopping spree. According to Mundo Deportivo (via HardTackle), the Spanish juggernauts have reached a verbal agreement to sign the Premier League stalwart.

Ever since making the switch from FC Porto, Neves has consistently demonstrated his prowess and reliability in the midfield. His performance has left pundits and fans alike convinced that he's ready to step up to a more challenging league. A move to Barcelona could be the perfect progression for the midfielder's flourishing career.

With stalwart Sergio Busquets set to exit the club, Barca's need for midfield reinforcement is more crucial than ever. Although Neves may not mirror Busquets' defensive capabilities, he would undoubtedly help the Blaugrana control the game's tempo from the heart of the pitch.

