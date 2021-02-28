Liverpool lining up Steven Gerrard as Jurgen Klopp's replacement – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly lining up former midfielder Steven Gerrard as a potential replacement for current manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds fear Klopp may leave Merseyside to replace Joachim Low as the head coach of the German national team.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is the top candidate for the German Football Association, and they are planning to approach the Liverpool boss soon.

Joachim Low's current contract with the national side runs until 2022. It is, however, widely believed that a poor performance in this summer's European Championship could be the final nail in the coffin. In that case, the German Football Association will turn to Klopp, who has been repeatedly linked with the job over the last couple of years.

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a remarkable six years with Liverpool. He led them to a UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season and the club's first ever Premier League title last season. Despite enjoying life in Merseyside, Klopp will find it hard to turn down an offer from the German national side.

Liverpool are lining up former club captain Steven Gerrard, who spent 17 years at Liverpool, as Klopp's potential replacement.

Gerrard became manager of Scottish side Rangers in 2018. Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Premier League table with 82 points, 15 ahead of arch-rivals Celtic with a game in hand.

Steven Gerrard could follow the footsteps of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rangers FC v Royal Antwerp FC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

It has become a common trend for football clubs to hire their former players as manager of the club. Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the 2018-19 season, followed by Chelsea, who hired Frank Lampard in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

Liverpool are believed to be lining up Rangers boss and former Reds captain Steven Gerrard to replace manager Jurgen Klopp, who could be tempted to become Germany's manager if the job becomes available. 👀 #LFC #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 27, 2021

Liverpool could be set to follow suit if they hire Steven Gerrard. Gerrard's close affinity with the fans, club hierarchy and the players of the club make him an obvious choice to replace Klopp. His performance in his first managerial job at Rangers has also caught the attention of a number of clubs in the Premier League.